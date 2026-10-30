Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup

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Azerbaijan's national team played its latest match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival today.

According to Report, the team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Afghanistan in a match for 83rd place.

The match, held at the Hovsan Competition Complex, ended 3-3 in regular time. Afghanistan proved more accurate in the penalty shootout, winning 3-2.

As a result, Azerbaijan finished the tournament in 84th place.

Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The national team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1, while losing 1-3 to Australia and 0-4 to Haiti. The team finished the group stage in third place with nine points.

In its previous Division C matches (contested for places 81-96), Azerbaijan lost to Chile (1-3) and Vietnam (2-4), but defeated Gibraltar (5-1) and Mozambique (4-1).

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the World Cup. Around 1,000 matches will be played during the tournament.

The U-15 World Cup, which concludes today, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The final matches and closing ceremony will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.