Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    Football
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 13:28
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    Azerbaijan's national team played its latest match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival today.

    According to Report, the team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Afghanistan in a match for 83rd place.

    The match, held at the Hovsan Competition Complex, ended 3-3 in regular time. Afghanistan proved more accurate in the penalty shootout, winning 3-2.

    As a result, Azerbaijan finished the tournament in 84th place.

    Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The national team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1, while losing 1-3 to Australia and 0-4 to Haiti. The team finished the group stage in third place with nine points.

    In its previous Division C matches (contested for places 81-96), Azerbaijan lost to Chile (1-3) and Vietnam (2-4), but defeated Gibraltar (5-1) and Mozambique (4-1).

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the World Cup. Around 1,000 matches will be played during the tournament.

    The U-15 World Cup, which concludes today, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The final matches and closing ceremony will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup
    Azerbaijan national team plays its latest match at FIFA U-15 World Cup

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Football
    Photo
    Azərbaycan millisi FIFA U-15 dünya çempionatında sonuncu matçını keçirib
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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