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    Caspian Sea unites Azerbaijan and Central Asia, presidential aide says

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 14:20
    Caspian Sea unites Azerbaijan and Central Asia, presidential aide says

    Good-neighborly relations, cooperation and joint action among regional countries are among the foundations of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, said Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan's president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department.

    Report informs that Hajiyev made the remarks in an interview with Jeffrey Sachs.

    He said Azerbaijan had established strong partnerships with its neighbors and, in some cases, alliances.

    Hajiyev cited relations with Russia and highlighted Azerbaijan's historical and friendly ties with Iran, including their shared culture and traditions.

    He added that Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries were united by cultural and linguistic affinities, history and traditions.

    Hajiyev said the Caspian Sea connected Azerbaijan with its Central Asian brothers on the opposite shore. He noted that Azerbaijan had become a participant in Central Asia's Consultative Council following a unanimous political decision by the Central Asian countries.

    He described this development as more than a mathematical five-plus-one arrangement, emphasizing that it reflected chemistry and convergence. Central Asia was becoming a group of six, he said, because Azerbaijan also belonged to its cultural space.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Central Asia
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Xəzər Azərbaycanı və Mərkəzi Asiyanı ayırmır, birləşdirir
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Каспий не разделяет, а объединяет Азербайджан и Центральную Азию
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