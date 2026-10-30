Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku seeks to build sustainable security architecture in South Caucasus

Azerbaijan aims to establish a sustainable regional security architecture in the South Caucasus that can withstand factors leading to war and attempts to derail the peace process with Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Jeffrey Sachs, according to Report.

"This is not about declarative peace or simply peace on paper. We are building a truly sustainable peace – one that people can actually feel," he stressed.

He noted that Azerbaijan had been in a state of conflict and confrontation with Armenia for 30 years, while its territories remained under occupation. This period came to an end in 2023.

Following the end of the war, Hajiyev continued, Azerbaijan demonstrated diplomatic courage. The country's president and leadership showed political leadership by offering peace to Armenia.

"And also text of the peace treaty drafted in this country. And we, stretched our hand of the peace to neighboring Armenia, but we have two choices: eternal war or eternal peace. We have chosen the way of the eternal peace," he said.

Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan had won the war and liberated its territories, but after the conflict ended, the country's strategic objective became winning peace.

"Winning the peace is much harder than winning a war. Now I am glad that we are also making progress in the peace process as part of our strategy to transform the entire South Caucasus into a region of cooperation," he said.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan maintains a tradition and culture of cooperation and seeks to ensure that the region's geopolitical position serves peace, stability and interaction.

"We will preserve and strengthen this peace. Building on the concept of peace, we intend to establish a regional security architecture capable of withstanding all negative factors that lead to war, as well as the actions of forces seeking to derail the peace process. It must deliver lasting results for future generations," Hajiyev concluded.

The presidential aide also noted that Azerbaijan was leaving the historical past behind in its bilateral relations with Armenia.

"Some wounds are still fresh, and we cannot turn a blind eye to certain memories. Nevertheless, we are looking to the future – towards eternal peace," he stressed.

Hajiyev added that the two countries had already established trade ties and were working to develop transport links.

"Armenia is a landlocked country, and we are offering it an opportunity to become connected with other countries in the region by opening up various transport routes for it," he said.