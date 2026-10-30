Azerbaijan continues restoration of nature sanctuaries in liberated lands

Stay up to date with the top news!

Efforts to restore the operations of state nature sanctuaries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are underway, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said.

According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, Karimov made the remarks during a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters held in the city.

He emphasized that relevant restoration work is ongoing at state nature reserves in the liberated territories.

"The operations of the Basitchay State Nature Reserve and the Dashalti State Nature Sanctuary in the liberated territories have been restored. Meanwhile, efforts to resume the operations of the Garagol State Nature Reserve, as well as the Gubadli, Arazboyu and Lachin state nature sanctuaries, are continuing," he said.

Karimov also addressed the state of the rich ecosystems and natural heritage of the liberated territories, emphasizing the importance of promoting them internationally.

"To ensure the restoration and preservation of biodiversity, expand socio-economic opportunities through the sustainable use of natural resources, and promote ecotourism in the region, the Garabagh National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by an Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 20, 2026.

The park covers a total area of 88,418 hectares, including 44,773.79 hectares in Aghdara District, 24,597.80 hectares in Khojaly District, 13,514.98 hectares in Kalbajar District, 5,314.34 hectares in Shusha District and 217.09 hectares in Lachin District.

Additionally, research work has begun on the establishment of a new national park in the East Zangazur economic region, along with the preparation of a draft schematic map of the proposed territory," he said.