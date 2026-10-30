Uzbekistan's Mirvokhid Azimov to become OTS Secretary General
Foreign policy
- 30 October, 2026
- 13:04
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Mirvokhid Azimov, a former Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, will become the new Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
According to Report's Turkish bureau, Azimov is expected to be approved for the position of Secretary General.
The current Secretary General of the OTS is Kyrgyz diplomat Kubanychbek Omuraliev. He has held the position for four years.
TDT-nin yeni baş katibi Özbəkistanın təmsilçisi olacaq
Представитель Узбекистана станет новым генсеком ОТГ
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