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    11 automated hydrological stations installed in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Karabakh
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 13:51
    11 automated hydrological stations installed in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Hydrometeorological stations have been installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, according to Report's correspondent in Aghdam.

    Speaking during a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters in Aghdam, Karimov noted that 11 automated hydrological, seven automated meteorological and four radiological stations had been installed.

    "As part of efforts to restore and expand the hydrometeorological observation network in the territories liberated from occupation, 11 automated hydrological stations have been installed and commissioned on 10 rivers to assess water resources. In addition, seven automated meteorological stations, four radioecological stations and three agrometeorological stations have been installed and commissioned to study meteorological conditions in these areas," he said.

    Karimov also emphasized that particular attention is being paid to increasing biodiversity in the liberated territories.

    "In line with measures to enhance biodiversity and restore ecosystems, up to 70 animals and birds belonging to various species (including 40 gazelles, five falcons, four East Caucasian tur, 10 partridges and three bezoar goats) have been reintroduced into the territories of Jabrayil, Lachin and Kalbajar districts," he said.

    Vugar Karimov Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə 11 avtomat hidroloji stansiya qurulub
    На освобожденных территориях установлено 11 автоматических гидрологических станций
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