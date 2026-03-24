The Shirvan Agro livestock complex in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district has become the country's first farm to operate using alternative and green energy sources, officials said during a media tour, according to Report.

The facility, covering about 100 hectares, aims to support the supply of high-quality dairy and meat products, boost exports, and contribute to regional development, including job creation in Shamakhi and surrounding areas.

The complex has capacity for 9,000 head of livestock, including 3,200 dairy cattle, 3,000 beef cattle, and 2,800 calves. It currently houses Holstein-Friesian, Limousin, Aberdeen Angus and other breeds.

Equipped with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence-based management systems, the complex is among the largest livestock operations in the Caucasus and the CIS. It is also the first such facility in Azerbaijan powered by alternative and green energy.

A training and education center will operate on-site to develop skilled specialists and provide instruction in modern agricultural technologies.

The enterprise features some of the largest rotary milking systems in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, as well as parallel milking systems. Each milking station is fitted with an online milk quality analyzer. The facility also includes a rapid cooling system that lowers milk temperature from 32°C to 4°C, along with a reproductive center using advanced genetic material to increase production.

An innovative herd management system is used for early disease detection and treatment, while real-time monitoring tools track animal growth and optimize feeding. Electronic collars are used to identify livestock, monitor health, and determine precise breeding times.

The complex also includes a feed center equipped with advanced stationary systems and a slaughter facility featuring modern technology and a Dry Age chamber.

More than 200 residents from Shamakhi and nearby areas are employed at the facility. Housing is also available for workers from other regions and foreign specialists.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Shirvan Agro livestock complex on March 23.