Nakhchivan industrial output rises 13.4% in 1Q26

Industrial production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic totaled 129.3 million manats ($76.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, the region's State Statistics Committee said, Report informs.

That was 13.4% higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the committee.

Industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced goods worth 14.9 billion manats ($8.76 billion) in January–March 2026, up 0.2% in real terms year on year.

Growth in manufacturing was recorded in areas including motor vehicles and trailers, pharmaceuticals, installation and repair of machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, and the textile industry, the committee added.