Iran detains 466 on national security charges

Iranian police have detained a total of 466 people accused of online activities aimed at undermining the country"s national security, Iran's state-run media said on Tuesday.

Report informs via Reuters that the operation is described as one of the largest security crackdowns since the start of the conflict with Israel and the United States.

According to Iranian media, more than 1,000 arrests have been made throughout March. Detainees are accused of photographing sensitive sites, spreading anti-government content online, or cooperating with "enemy" entities.

In a statement, police said those detained were linked to networks seeking to destabilize the situation inside Iran.