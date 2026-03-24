Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran detains 466 on national security charges

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 14:43
    Iran detains 466 on national security charges

    Iranian police have detained a total of 466 people accused of online activities aimed at undermining the country"s national security, Iran's state-run media said on Tuesday.

    Report informs via Reuters that the operation is described as one of the largest security crackdowns since the start of the conflict with Israel and the United States.

    According to Iranian media, more than 1,000 arrests have been made throughout March. Detainees are accused of photographing sensitive sites, spreading anti-government content online, or cooperating with "enemy" entities.

    In a statement, police said those detained were linked to networks seeking to destabilize the situation inside Iran.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Arrests in Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İranda milli təhlükəsizliyi sarsıtmaqda ittiham olunan 466 nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Иране за подрыв национальной безопасности задержаны 466 человек

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