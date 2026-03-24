Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Sources: Mojtaba Khamenei agrees to talks with US

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 15:21
    Sources: Mojtaba Khamenei agrees to talks with US

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US President's special envoy Steve Whitcoff in secret that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has approved negotiations with the United States on a potential agreement, Report informs via Israeli media.

    According to their sources, the new supreme leader has agreed to end the war, but on Iran"s terms.

    On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and targeted US military bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace amid the situation. On the same day, Iran"s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the strikes.

    US President Donald Trump said Monday, March 23, that Washington had held "very good" talks with Tehran on a "full settlement" of the Middle East conflict.

    Iran, meanwhile, maintains it had no direct contact with the United States.

    KİV: Müctəba Xamenei ABŞ ilə danışıqlara razılıq verib
    СМИ: Моджтаба Хаменеи согласился на переговоры с США

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