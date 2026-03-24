Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel strikes industrial sites in Iran, military says

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 14:45
    Israel strikes industrial sites in Iran, military says

    Israel's military said it carried out strikes on industrial facilities in Iran.

    According to Report, the Israel Defense Force said the attacks targeted several sites in the country.

    No further details about the strikes were immediately disclosed.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail ordusu İranda istehsal obyektlərinə zərbə endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удар по производственным объектам в Иране

    Latest News

    14:45

    Israel strikes industrial sites in Iran, military says

    Other countries
    14:43

    Iran detains 466 on national security charges

    Other countries
    14:34

    Armenian speaker says June elections choice between peace and war

    Region
    14:31

    Iran's IRGC threatens Strikes on Israeli forces in Lebanon, Gaza

    Other countries
    14:23
    Photo

    Shirvan Agro - Azerbaijan's first livestock complex using green energy

    AIC
    14:16

    SOCAR launches ‘Work and Study" program for students in Georgia

    Energy
    14:07

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport transitions to summer flight schedule

    Infrastructure
    13:50

    Israel сonsiders extending state of emergency

    Other countries
    13:42

    Armenia should not have territorial claims against its neighbors, speaker says

    Region
    All News Feed