Israel strikes industrial sites in Iran, military says
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 14:45
Israel's military said it carried out strikes on industrial facilities in Iran.
According to Report, the Israel Defense Force said the attacks targeted several sites in the country.
No further details about the strikes were immediately disclosed.
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