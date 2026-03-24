Iran's IRGC threatens Strikes on Israeli forces in Lebanon, Gaza
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 14:31
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to carry out missile and drone strikes against Israeli forces if Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
Report informs via Ynet that the IRGC said it would target concentrations of Israeli troops in Gaza and Lebanon if Israeli military activity in those areas persists.
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