Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran's IRGC threatens Strikes on Israeli forces in Lebanon, Gaza

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 14:31
    Iran's IRGC threatens Strikes on Israeli forces in Lebanon, Gaza

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to carry out missile and drone strikes against Israeli forces if Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

    Report informs via Ynet that the IRGC said it would target concentrations of Israeli troops in Gaza and Lebanon if Israeli military activity in those areas persists.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iranian strikes Escalation in Middle East
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    КСИР пригрозил ракетными ударами по израильским войскам в Ливане и Секторе Газа

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