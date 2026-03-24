Azerbaijan boosts fruit and vegetable export revenue by 32%

Azerbaijan increased its revenue from fruit and vegetable exports by 32% in January-February compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

The country exported 105,290 tons of fruits and vegetables during the period, up 4.8% year over year, generating $144.39 million in revenue.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for 24.8% of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports over the reporting period.