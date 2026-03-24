Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan boosts fruit and vegetable export revenue by 32%

    AIC
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 15:12
    Azerbaijan boosts fruit and vegetable export revenue by 32%

    Azerbaijan increased its revenue from fruit and vegetable exports by 32% in January-February compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    The country exported 105,290 tons of fruits and vegetables during the period, up 4.8% year over year, generating $144.39 million in revenue.

    Fruits and vegetables accounted for 24.8% of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports over the reporting period.

    State Customs Committee Azerbaijan fruit export 2026 Azerbaijan vegetable export 2026 Azerbaijan non-oil exports
    Azərbaycan meyvə-tərəvəz ixracından qazancını 32 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил выручку от экспорта фруктов и овощей на 32%

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