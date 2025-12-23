Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    AZAL: Commemorative stamp dedicated to crashed plane holds deep moral value

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:22
    AZAL: Commemorative stamp dedicated to crashed plane holds deep moral value

    The release of a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to flight J2-8243 carries significant moral importance both domestically and internationally, said Ilham Amirov, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

    According to Report, Amirov made the remarks at the presentation ceremony of the stamp honoring the flight. He noted that while a postage stamp may appear to be a small piece of paper, it actually serves as a carrier of a nation's history and culture.

    "Sent from country to country, reaching different addresses, these small symbols make people reflect and preserve history. Years later, they remain in albums and are passed down from generation to generation," he said. Amirov added that issuing stamps dedicated to flight J2-8243 is a valuable step toward preserving the memory and sharing it with a wider public.

    An AZAL passenger aircraft operating the Baku–Grozny flight crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25 last year. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.

