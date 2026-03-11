Swiss embassy staff evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 16:24
The staff of the Swiss Embassy in Iran has been evacuated.
According to Report, Ambassador Olivier Bangerter and six staff members safely entered Azerbaijani territory through the Astara state border checkpoint.
The evacuation process was carried out with the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken to ensure safe passage at the border crossing point.
After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched to their designated destinations.
In addition, the evacuation of one Canadian and two Chinese citizens was also carried out.
