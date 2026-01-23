Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Sheikh Zayed Foundation shares post about President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 17:44
    Sheikh Zayed Foundation shares post about President Ilham Aliyev

    The prestigious Sheikh Zayed Foundation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared a post about President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who was awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

    According to Report, the foundation published the post on X.

    The post notes that President Ilham Aliyev received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity for his efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to promote dialogue.

    Ilham Aliyev Sheikh Zayed Foundation 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
    Şeyx Zayed Fondu İlham Əliyev haqqında paylaşım edib
    Фонд Шейха Заида поделился публикацией о президенте Азербайджана

    Latest News

    19:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan PM, Spain's parliament speaker mull bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:42
    Video

    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Business
    18:27

    Schools in Tehran switch to distance learning

    Region
    18:16

    Ukraine's defense forces strike oil depot in Russia's Penza region

    Other countries
    18:04

    Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

    Energy
    17:54

    Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in Iran

    Region
    17:52

    Ukraine needs $15B in US weapons in 2026

    Region
    17:46

    Georgia's spending on cheese, curd imports from Azerbaijan quadruples

    Business
    All News Feed