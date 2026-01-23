Sheikh Zayed Foundation shares post about President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 23 January, 2026
- 17:44
The prestigious Sheikh Zayed Foundation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shared a post about President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who was awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
According to Report, the foundation published the post on X.
The post notes that President Ilham Aliyev received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity for his efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to promote dialogue.
