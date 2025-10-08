OTS countries to ink Strategic Partnership Agreement
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 13:23
The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will sign a Treaty on Strategic Partnership, Eternal Friendship, and Brotherhood, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th summit of OTS leaders.
In the statement, the countries called for accelerated discussions on the draft treaty, which would strengthen the framework for cooperation, demonstrate unity, and advance joint initiatives.
