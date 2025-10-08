Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    OTS countries to ink Strategic Partnership Agreement

    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:23
    OTS countries to ink Strategic Partnership Agreement

    The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will sign a Treaty on Strategic Partnership, Eternal Friendship, and Brotherhood, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th summit of OTS leaders.

    In the statement, the countries called for accelerated discussions on the draft treaty, which would strengthen the framework for cooperation, demonstrate unity, and advance joint initiatives.

    TDT ölkələri Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq, Əbədi Dostluq və Qardaşlıq Müqaviləsi imzalayacaq
    Страны ОТГ подпишут Договор о стратегическом партнерстве

