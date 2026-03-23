Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert

The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe has organized a mugham concert in Strasbourg on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Report informs.

The concert, held in the ancient Saint-Pierre-le-Jean church of Strasbourg, was attended by Council of Europe officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the local community and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Novruz holiday. He informed the participants about this ancient festival and its profound significance within the nation's cultural heritage. The diplomat reminded that in 2010 the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Novruz Day, and in 2016 "Novruz" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Honored Artist, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Ilkin Ahmadov, talented mugham performer, soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theatre Ravana Amiraslanli, accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Tabriz Yusubov (kamancha) and Ramil Maharramov (naghara), presented a rich musical program to the numerous participants who gathered for the concert.

The heartwarming performances of Azerbaijani mugham were met with warm admiration and enthusiastic applause from the audience.