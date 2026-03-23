Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 19:12
    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert

    The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe has organized a mugham concert in Strasbourg on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Report informs.

    The concert, held in the ancient Saint-Pierre-le-Jean church of Strasbourg, was attended by Council of Europe officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the local community and members of the Azerbaijani community.

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Novruz holiday. He informed the participants about this ancient festival and its profound significance within the nation's cultural heritage. The diplomat reminded that in 2010 the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Novruz Day, and in 2016 "Novruz" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

    Honored Artist, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Ilkin Ahmadov, talented mugham performer, soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theatre Ravana Amiraslanli, accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Tabriz Yusubov (kamancha) and Ramil Maharramov (naghara), presented a rich musical program to the numerous participants who gathered for the concert.

    The heartwarming performances of Azerbaijani mugham were met with warm admiration and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert
    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert
    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert
    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert

    Novruz holiday
    Photo
    Novruz bayramı Strasburqda muğam konserti ilə qeyd olunub
    Photo
    В Страсбурге состоялся концерт по случаю праздника Новруз

    Latest News

    20:21

    Azerbaijan's iodine production falls by 0.7% in early 2026

    Industry
    20:04

    France: Leftist Emmanuel Gregoire becomes new mayor of Paris

    Other countries
    19:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium

    Individual sports
    19:33

    Fidan and Ishaq Dar discuss Trump's statement on halting operations against Iran

    Region
    19:12
    Photo

    Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concert

    Foreign policy
    18:55

    Flash floods in Kenya kill at least 81 and displace thousands

    Other countries
    18:37

    Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relations

    Region
    18:21
    Photo

    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:02

    Azerbaijan boosts aluminum production by over 30% in Jan–Feb

    Industry
    All News Feed