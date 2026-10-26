Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
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    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Italy rise in value despite lower volumes

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:50
    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Italy rise in value despite lower volumes

    Azerbaijan exported 8,881,441.48 tonnes of crude oil to Italy in January–September 2026.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $5,511,082,120.

    Export volumes fell by 7.4% compared with the first nine months of 2025, while their value increased by 10.4%.

    Italy accounted for 56.1% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Italy
    Azərbaycan İtaliyaya neft satışından qazancını 10 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефти в Италию на 10,4%
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