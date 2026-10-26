Azerbaijan's oil exports to Italy rise in value despite lower volumes
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 14:50
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Azerbaijan exported 8,881,441.48 tonnes of crude oil to Italy in January–September 2026.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $5,511,082,120.
Export volumes fell by 7.4% compared with the first nine months of 2025, while their value increased by 10.4%.
Italy accounted for 56.1% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.
Azərbaycan İtaliyaya neft satışından qazancını 10 %-dən çox artırıb
Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефти в Италию на 10,4%
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