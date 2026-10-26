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    Kürşad Zorlu: Ankara Summit to bring together strategic goals of Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:28
    Kürşad Zorlu: Ankara Summit to bring together strategic goals of Turkic world

    The Ankara Summit will bring together the strategic goals of the Turkic world and define a roadmap for a shared future, said MP Kürşad Zorlu, Chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Committee on Relations with Turkic States, Report informs.

    Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Ankara on October 29-30, Zorlu noted that a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers will take place on October 29, while the Summit of Heads of State, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will be held on October 30.

    The MP further stated that the combined gross national income of the Turkic states reached approximately $2.5 trillion in 2025. Türkiye's trade turnover with OTS member and observer countries amounted to $26.9 billion.

    The lawmaker also stressed the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for the economic integration of the Turkic world. According to him, cargo volumes transported along the route connecting China, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to Europe increased from 1.7 million tons in 2022 to 4.1 million tons in 2025.

    He added that summit participants will discuss the introduction of a common museum card, the establishment of joint service points at airports for citizens of Turkic states, the expansion of cooperation in football, and the creation of a shared e-commerce platform.

    In addition, the Turkic World Women's Diplomacy Forum will be held on October 30, while preparations for the establishment of a Women's and Family Council among Turkic states have reached their final stage.

    As part of the summit, events highlighting the historical and cultural heritage of Turkic states, as well as an official reception, will be organized in Ankara on October 29.

    Kursad Zorlu Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic states
    Kürşad Zorlu: Ankara Zirvəsi Türk dünyasının strateji hədəflərini bir araya gətirəcək
    Кюршад Зорлу: Саммит ОТГ в Анкаре определит стратегические цели тюркского мира
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