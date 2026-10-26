Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:07
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

    On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), who also serves as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Report informs.

    Miguel Ángel Moratinos congratulated Azerbaijan on the upcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, emphasizing that the event had become an important international platform for promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue worldwide.

    Commending Azerbaijan's support for the activities of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Moratinos noted that the country played a vital role in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue at the international level.

    He also welcomed Azerbaijan's active efforts to combat Islamophobia and its regular hosting of international conferences dedicated to the issue, adding that the UN Alliance of Civilizations supported the country's efforts in this regard.

    Moratinos expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's voluntary financial contributions to the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted the longstanding and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, affirming that the country would continue to support the Alliance's work.

    The head of state emphasized the importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue hosted by Azerbaijan in providing a platform to discuss pressing issues facing the international community and promote mutual understanding.

    During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

    Ilham Aliyev United Nations Miguel Angel Moratinos
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev BMT-nin Sivilizasiyalar Alyansının ali nümayəndəsini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял высокого представителя по Альянсу цивилизаций ООН
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:46
    Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%
    Finance
    15:44
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Le Figaro publishes fake anti-Azerbaijani stories almost every day
    Domestic policy
    15:38
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Finding truth becomes greater challenge in age of AI
    Media
    15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op
    Energy
    15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society
    Foreign policy
    15:24
    Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
    Media
    15:23
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation
    Military
    15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed