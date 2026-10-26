Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UN Office of Counter-Terrorism representative Alexander Zuev

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:29
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UN Office of Counter-Terrorism representative Alexander Zuev

    On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Zuev, Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

    According to Report, during the meeting, the sides highlighted the effective partnership established between Azerbaijan and various UN bodies and exchanged views on issues related to Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

    Azerbaijan's contributions to the global fight against terrorism were highly appreciated.

    The sides also emphasized that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Baku, would provide a valuable opportunity to discuss pressing global issues, noting that the event"s international prestige continued to grow year by year.

    Ilham Aliyev Alexander Zuev United Nations
    İlham Əliyev BMT-nin Terrorçuluqla Mübarizə İdarəsinin nümayəndəsi Aleksandr Zuyevi qəbul edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял представителя Управления ООН по вопросам борьбы с терроризмом
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:46
    Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%
    Finance
    15:44
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Le Figaro publishes fake anti-Azerbaijani stories almost every day
    Domestic policy
    15:38
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Finding truth becomes greater challenge in age of AI
    Media
    15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op
    Energy
    15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society
    Foreign policy
    15:24
    Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
    Media
    15:23
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation
    Military
    15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed