Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to Iranian president

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:03
    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to Iranian president

    Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have sent an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, calling for Azerbaijanis living in Iran to be given the opportunity to receive education in their native language.

    According to Report, the authors of the letter proposed introducing Azerbaijani-language classes in schools, opening educational institutions with instruction in Azerbaijani, and training teachers.

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    НПО Азербайджана призвали президента Ирана обеспечить образование на азербайджанском языке
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