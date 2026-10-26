Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to Iranian president
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 14:03
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Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have sent an open letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, calling for Azerbaijanis living in Iran to be given the opportunity to receive education in their native language.
According to Report, the authors of the letter proposed introducing Azerbaijani-language classes in schools, opening educational institutions with instruction in Azerbaijani, and training teachers.
Azərbaycan QHT-ləri İran Prezidentinə müraciət edib
НПО Азербайджана призвали президента Ирана обеспечить образование на азербайджанском языке
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