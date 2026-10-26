Azerbaijan sees almost 30% growth in revenue from oil exports to Czech Republic
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 15:15
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Azerbaijan exported 1,326,500 tons of crude oil to the Czech Republic in January-September 2026, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee.
The value of this volume of products amounted to $908.5 million.
Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of exports increased by 1.42%, while its value grew by 29.53%.
The share of crude oil exported to the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan's total oil exports stood at 8.38%.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,600 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks worth $10.1 billion in January-September this year.
Azərbaycan Çexiyaya neft satışından qazancını 30 %-ə yaxın artırıb
Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефти в Чехию почти на 30%
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