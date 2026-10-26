Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Azerbaijan sees almost 30% growth in revenue from oil exports to Czech Republic

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:15
    Azerbaijan sees almost 30% growth in revenue from oil exports to Czech Republic

    Azerbaijan exported 1,326,500 tons of crude oil to the Czech Republic in January-September 2026, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee.

    The value of this volume of products amounted to $908.5 million.

    Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of exports increased by 1.42%, while its value grew by 29.53%.

    The share of crude oil exported to the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan's total oil exports stood at 8.38%.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,600 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks worth $10.1 billion in January-September this year.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Crude oil Azerbaijani exports Czech Republic
    Azərbaycan Çexiyaya neft satışından qazancını 30 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефти в Чехию почти на 30%
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    15:46
    Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%
    Finance
    15:44
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Le Figaro publishes fake anti-Azerbaijani stories almost every day
    Domestic policy
    15:38
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Finding truth becomes greater challenge in age of AI
    Media
    15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op
    Energy
    15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society
    Foreign policy
    15:24
    Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
    Media
    15:23
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation
    Military
    15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed