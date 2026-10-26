Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Head of Baku Initiative Group meets activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 14:47
    Head of Baku Initiative Group meets activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia

    Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), has met with socio-political activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

    BIG told Report that the delegation arrived in Azerbaijan to support their teams participating in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, being held in Baku from October 22 to 30.

    The meeting focused on the independence struggles of the Kanak and Maohi Nui peoples, the preservation of national identity and cultural heritage, and ways to strengthen cooperation.

    The visitors praised BIG's efforts to draw international attention to the peoples' struggles for independence, advance decolonisation issues and strengthen ties between independence movements. They also thanked Azerbaijan for its support and for providing opportunities to present their positions on international platforms.

    Head of Baku Initiative Group meets activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia
    Head of Baku Initiative Group meets activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia
    Head of Baku Initiative Group meets activists from New Caledonia and French Polynesia
    Abbas Abbasov Baku Initiative Group FIFA
    Photo
    Abbas Abbasov Kanaki və Maʻohi Nuidən Azərbaycana gəlmiş ictimai-siyasi fəallarla görüşüb
    Photo
    Аббас Аббасов встретился с активистами из Новой Каледонии и Французской Полинезии
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    44 filmi

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