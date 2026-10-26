Azerbaijan resumes hazelnut exports to Austria
Business
- 26 October, 2026
- 15:10
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In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan exported 9,572 tons of hazelnuts worth $105.48 million, marking a 22% decline in volume and a 19.5% surge in value compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country"s State Statistical Committee
During this period, Azerbaijan sold hazelnuts to:
- Russia: 5,115 tons (-12%) worth $46.79 (+25%);
- Italy: 2,000 tons (+65%) worth $27.67 million (+2.7 times);
- Germany: 1,143 tons (-42%) worth $17.15 million (+4.5%);
- Switzerland: 320 tons (-43%) worth $4.73 million (-4.3%);
- Syria: 274 tons worth $2.65 million (no supplies a year ago).
Azerbaijan has resumed supplies to Austria (2.33 tons worth $24,600) after a break of 9 years and 10 months.
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