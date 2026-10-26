Adil Karimli, Miguel Ángel Moratinos discuss co-op in cultural diplomacy

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and UNAOC Director Nihal Saad, who are visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Welcoming the guests, Karimli noted that the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku on October 27-29, is dedicated to the timely theme: Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World.

The minister highlighted that this year's forum coincides with the 15th anniversary of the first meeting of the global platform, which was held in 2011.

He also emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has gained international recognition as a platform for dialogue and has consistently remained committed to promoting this process.

For their part, Moratinos and Saad thanked the minister for the meeting. They noted that the significance of the Baku Process, an intercultural dialogue platform initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, continues to grow year by year. The UNAOC High Representative also expressed satisfaction with the organization's cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the participants underscored the role of cultural diplomacy in restoring the international order and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in this field.