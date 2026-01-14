FMs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull regional security issues
Foreign policy
- 14 January, 2026
- 08:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have held a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The two sides discussed issues arising from the two countries' allied relations, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the security situation in the region.
Satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between the two fraternal countries.
