Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull regional security issues

    Foreign policy
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 08:39
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull regional security issues

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have held a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The two sides discussed issues arising from the two countries' allied relations, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the security situation in the region.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye Foreign Ministers
    Ceyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidanla regiondakı təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Турции обсудили вопросы региональной безопасности

    Latest News

    08:48

    Trump advises US citizens to leave Iran

    Other countries
    08:39

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull regional security issues

    Foreign policy
    08:27

    US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers

    Other countries
    08:16

    'We choose Denmark' over US — Greenland PM

    Other countries
    08:08

    Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia urge US against striking Iran

    Region
    21:28

    Azerbaijan strengthens southern branch of Middle Corridor via new association

    Infrastructure
    21:14

    Napoli coach Conte gets two-game ban and fine after red card vs. Inter

    Football
    21:00

    Venezuela's FM: Presidential duties fulfilled, state institutions remain active

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel, sources say

    Other countries
    All News Feed