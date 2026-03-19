Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Merz: EU ready for Middle East settlement with cessation of hostilities

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:35
    Merz: EU ready for Middle East settlement with cessation of hostilities

    The EU is ready to help resolve the conflict in the Middle East, but a cessation of hostilities remains a key condition, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said ahead of the EU Heads of State and Government Summit in Brussels, Report informs.

    He stated that the escalation in the region has become the main reason for the rise in energy prices in Europe and globally.

    "We are seeing a sharp rise in energy prices, and its main cause is developments in the Middle East," he emphasized.

    The German Chancellor noted that the EU should send a clear signal of its readiness to participate in stabilizing the situation, but that real steps are only possible after the fighting ceases.

    US President Donald Trump's statements about his readiness to end the conflict are welcome, but this requires reciprocal steps from Iran, Merz said.

    "This is possible if Iran abandons its nuclear program, stops supporting terrorism, and is ready to negotiate," he stated.

    The Chancellor also noted that, in the event of de-escalation, Germany and the EU are ready to participate in ensuring the security of maritime routes, including the opening of key shipping routes, but this requires an international mandate.

    According to the German Chancellor, the consequences of the conflict will be felt for a long time, especially given that it is not yet over. This means that the EU must further accelerate its efforts to strengthen its economy, reduce bureaucracy, and increase competitiveness. All these issues are on the agenda of today's summit, he added.

    Friedrich Merz European Union Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East
    Merts: Avropa İttifaqı Yaxın Şərqdəki münaqişənin həllinə dəstək verməyə hazırdır
    Мерц: ЕС готов к урегулированию на Ближнем Востоке при прекращении боевых действий

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