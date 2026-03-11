Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    China ready to expand support for Azerbaijan's demining activities

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 15:14
    China is interested in supporting Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining activities and further expanding cooperation in this field in the future, said Sun Xiaobo, Director General of the Arms Control Department at China's Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

    Xiaobo made the remark during a meeting with Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    The director general noted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between China and Azerbaijan on strengthening cooperation in humanitarian demining represents an important stage in the development of relations between the two countries.

    He emphasized that humanitarian mine clearance plays a crucial role in Azerbaijan's post-war recovery and reconstruction process.

    Vugar Suleymanov, in turn, expressed gratitude for China's contribution to demining activities in Azerbaijan, stressing that this step reflects the solidarity of a friendly nation in Azerbaijan's important humanitarian mission.

    Meanwhile, the ANAMA Chairman began his official visit to China on March 9, which is scheduled to continue until March 13.

    humanitarian demining activities Vugar Suleymanov Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action
    Çin Azərbaycanın minatəmizləmə sahəsindəki fəaliyyətinə dəstəyini genişləndirməyə hazırdır
    Китай готов поддержать Азербайджан в сфере гуманитарного разминирования

