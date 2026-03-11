Swiss Ambassador to Iran Olivier Bangerter has said that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran assisted the Swiss diplomatic mission with the coordination and safe evacuation from Iran, Report informs.

The ambassador made the remark after crossing the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

"Our minister (Swiss Foreign Minister - ed.) decided to temporarily close the embassy in Iran, so we decided to leave the country. We chose Azerbaijan (for the evacuation - ed.) because we have excellent relations with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, especially with Ambassador Ali Alizada, who has provided us with tremendous assistance. I am very pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan for the first time. It's a pleasure to be here. Thank you very much for the warm welcome," he said.

He added that the diplomatic mission staff will spend two nights in Baku and then travel to Switzerland.