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    G20 foreign ministers skip group photo due to Russia's presence

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 20:10
    G20 foreign ministers skip group photo due to Russia's presence

    Foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries began their meeting in Atlanta without the traditional group photo after European diplomats objected to being photographed alongside Russia's representative.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, the group photo was not included in the schedule published by the US Department of State. The ministers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, proceeded directly to their first session.

    "Under no circumstances will there be a joint photo of the European partners and Mr Lavrov because... normal relations with Russia are out of the question," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

    European officials had earlier suggested holding two separate photo sessions: one with Lavrov and one without him.

    G20 summit Russia-Ukraine conflict Johann Wadephul Sergey Lavrov
    G20 ölkələrinin XİN rəhbərləri Rusiyaya görə birgə foto çəkdirməkdən imtina ediblər
    Министры иностранных дел G20 отказались от совместного фотографирования из-за России
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