President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
Domestic policy
- 30 October, 2026
- 20:07
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On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final at Baku Crystal Hall, according to Report.
Spain defeated Czechia 3–0 in the final to secure the title at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.
The head of state attended the ceremony to present awards to the winners.
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