Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 20:07
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony

    On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final at Baku Crystal Hall, according to Report.

    Spain defeated Czechia 3–0 in the final to secure the title at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    The head of state attended the ceremony to present awards to the winners.

    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    Ilham Aliyev FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev "FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival"ın final matçını izləyib, mükafatlandırma mərasimində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев посмотрел финальный матч FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, принял участие в церемонии награждения
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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