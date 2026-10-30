European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to Ukraine
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- 30 October, 2026
- 19:57
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The European Commission has presented a mechanism that would allow EU member states to approve the disbursement of the remaining €45 billion in loan funds to Ukraine by the end of 2027.
Report informs citing Reuters that the European Union (EU) previously approved a €90 billion loan programme for Ukraine, half of which is scheduled to be provided in 2026.
Of the funds allocated for 2027, €13.3 billion will go towards budget support, while the remaining €31.7 billion will be used to finance Ukraine"s defence industry capabilities. The European Commission has also given a positive assessment of the country"s financing strategy.
Avropa Komissiyası Ukraynaya 45 milyard avro kredit ayrılmasını təklif edib
Еврокомиссия представила предложение о выделении Украине оставшихся 45 млрд евро кредита
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