Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:57
    European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to Ukraine

    The European Commission has presented a mechanism that would allow EU member states to approve the disbursement of the remaining €45 billion in loan funds to Ukraine by the end of 2027.

    Report informs citing Reuters that the European Union (EU) previously approved a €90 billion loan programme for Ukraine, half of which is scheduled to be provided in 2026.

    Of the funds allocated for 2027, €13.3 billion will go towards budget support, while the remaining €31.7 billion will be used to finance Ukraine"s defence industry capabilities. The European Commission has also given a positive assessment of the country"s financing strategy.

    European Commission European Union (EU) Russia-Ukraine conflict Humanitarian assistance
    Avropa Komissiyası Ukraynaya 45 milyard avro kredit ayrılmasını təklif edib
    Еврокомиссия представила предложение о выделении Украине оставшихся 45 млрд евро кредита
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:14
    EU-Canada Summit: Alliance for the Future to strengthen economic and military security
    Other countries
    21:07
    Ushakov: Dates for trilateral meeting on Ukraine may be announced by end of week
    Other countries
    20:48
    Binance sets aside more than $6.34 billion following major hack
    Economy
    20:32
    New appointment at Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry
    Finance
    20:10
    G20 foreign ministers skip group photo due to Russia's presence
    Other countries
    20:07
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremony
    Domestic policy
    19:59
    Two children killed, three more injured in landmine explosions in Syria
    Other countries
    19:57
    European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to Ukraine
    Other countries
    19:55
    Yemeni government forces claim to have carried out 1,087 strikes against Houthis
    Other countries
    All News Feed