European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to Ukraine

The European Commission has presented a mechanism that would allow EU member states to approve the disbursement of the remaining €45 billion in loan funds to Ukraine by the end of 2027.

Report informs citing Reuters that the European Union (EU) previously approved a €90 billion loan programme for Ukraine, half of which is scheduled to be provided in 2026.

Of the funds allocated for 2027, €13.3 billion will go towards budget support, while the remaining €31.7 billion will be used to finance Ukraine"s defence industry capabilities. The European Commission has also given a positive assessment of the country"s financing strategy.