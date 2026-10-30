Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournament

    Individual sports
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:14
    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournament

    Azerbaijani national team member Hidayat Heydarov has won a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.

    According to Report, Heydarov, competing in the 73 kg weight category, reached the semi-finals after defeating Lucian Bors Dumitrescu of Romania, Abdul Malik Umaev of Belgium and Akil Gjakova of Kosovo.

    In the semi-final, Heydarov lost to Tajikistan's Masudi Ahmadzoda. He then defeated Georgia's Irakli Goginashvili in the bronze medal bout.

    With this result, Azerbaijan's medal tally at the tournament has risen to four.

    Earlier, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg) claimed bronze.

    Hidayat Heydarov Grand Slam Bronze medal
    Hidayət Heydərov "Böyük Dəbilqə" turnirində bürünc medal qazanıb
    Хидаят Гейдаров завоевал бронзовую медаль на турнире "Большой шлем"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:23
    Mossad joins probe into possible foreign interference in Israeli elections
    Other countries
    19:14
    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournament
    Individual sports
    19:08
    Yemen urges UNDP to take action against Houthi landmines in residential areas
    Other countries
    19:00
    Photo
    Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze attend opening of hotel in Tbilisi
    Tourism
    18:57
    Photo
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Football
    18:44
    Novak: Attacks on oil refineries will not affect fuel market
    Energy
    18:39
    Photo
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Education and science
    18:26
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening allied ties
    Foreign policy
    18:24
    Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore Indonesia
    Energy
    All News Feed