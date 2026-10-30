Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournament
Individual sports
- 30 October, 2026
- 19:14
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Azerbaijani national team member Hidayat Heydarov has won a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.
According to Report, Heydarov, competing in the 73 kg weight category, reached the semi-finals after defeating Lucian Bors Dumitrescu of Romania, Abdul Malik Umaev of Belgium and Akil Gjakova of Kosovo.
In the semi-final, Heydarov lost to Tajikistan's Masudi Ahmadzoda. He then defeated Georgia's Irakli Goginashvili in the bronze medal bout.
With this result, Azerbaijan's medal tally at the tournament has risen to four.
Earlier, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg) claimed bronze.
Hidayət Heydərov "Böyük Dəbilqə" turnirində bürünc medal qazanıb
Хидаят Гейдаров завоевал бронзовую медаль на турнире "Большой шлем"
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