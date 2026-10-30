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    Yemeni government forces claim to have carried out 1,087 strikes against Houthis

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:55
    Yemeni government forces claim to have carried out 1,087 strikes against Houthis

    Yemeni government forces say they have carried out 1,087 strikes against the Houthis in recent hours as part of the Dawn of Yemen offensive.

    According to Al Jazeera, cited by Report, Colonel Majid al-Nuzayli, a spokesperson for the government forces, said the counterattacks on the Taiz front targeted Houthi positions and reinforcements.

    Civil War in Yemen Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) Escalation in Middle East
    "Yəmən şəfəqi" əməliyyatı çərçivəsində husilərə 1087 zərbə endirilib
    Правительственные силы Йемена заявили о нанесении 1087 ударов по хуситам
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    44 filmi

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