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    Mossad joins probe into possible foreign interference in Israeli elections

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:23
    Mossad joins probe into possible foreign interference in Israeli elections

    Israel's intelligence agency Mossad has joined an investigation into alleged foreign interference in the parliamentary elections held on Tuesday.

    According to Israel's Channel 12, cited by Report, Mossad is working alongside the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The investigation is examining possible interference by Qatar and other countries.

    The suspicions concern alleged payments to Arab voters aimed at increasing voter turnout.

    The Central Elections Committee has repeatedly stressed that the investigation is limited in scope and that the election results are not being called into question.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party came first in the parliamentary elections on October 27. However, neither political bloc secured the majority needed to form a government.

    Mossad Israel
    MOSSAD İsraildə seçkilərə mümkün xarici müdaxilə ilə bağlı araşdırmaya qoşulub
    Моссад подключился к расследованию возможного влияния извне на выборы в Израиле
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