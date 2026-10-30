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    Two children killed, three more injured in landmine explosions in Syria

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:59
    Two children killed, three more injured in landmine explosions in Syria

    Two children have been killed and three others injured in landmine explosions in Syria"s Daraa and Hasakah provinces.

    According to Syrian media outlets, cited by Report, one child was killed and another injured when a landmine exploded in the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh in Daraa province.

    Daraa Health Directorate head Khaled al-Omayan said both children were taken to Daraa National Hospital, where they received the necessary medical care. However, one of them later died from severe injuries.

    Another incident occurred on Friday in Hasakah province, where a landmine explosion killed a 12-year-old boy and injured two other children, aged 12 and 14.

    According to a relative of the children, the mine exploded while they were playing near grain silos.

    A medical source at Tel Tamer Hospital said the child who died was brought to the facility with no signs of life. The two injured children were in relatively serious condition and were transferred to hospitals in the city of Hasakah for further treatment.

    Landmine explosion Syria
    Suriyada mina partlayışları nəticəsində ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    В Сирии при взрывах мин погибли двое детей, еще трое пострадали
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