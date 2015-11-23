Abulfas Garayev addresses 36th session of ISESCO Executive Council

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ At official opening of the 36th session of ISESCO Executive Council, Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism appreciated the achievements of the organization.

Report informs, in his speech A. Garayev welcomed the adoption of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as a cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2018.

The minister said that the sore spot of Azerbaijan is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is always in focus of attention of the international organizations: "ISESCO's position on this issue is clear, the organization supports Azerbaijan's fair position. Today, we once again thank states which are part of the ISESCO".