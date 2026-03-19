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    EBRD increases its current project portfolio, operational assets in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:25
    EBRD increases its current project portfolio, operational assets in Azerbaijan

    As of February 28, 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s current lending portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at 898 million euros, Report informs.

    According to the EBRD, 40% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

    Compared to the portfolio as of January 31, 2026, the portfolio has increased by 0.34%, or 3 million euros.

    At present, 36 projects are currently active.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio – 90% (806 million euros) – includes financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (62 million euros) is for lending to financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is for the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD has invested 3.629 billion euros in 202 projects in Azerbaijan to date.

    The bank's operating assets in the country amounted to 695 million euros as of February 28, 2026, an increase of 1.31% (9 million euros) compared to the figure as of January 31, 2026.

    In 2025, the bank financed 10 projects in Azerbaijan totaling 81 million euros.

    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Lending portfolio
    EBRD Azərbaycanda cari layihələr portfelini və əməliyyat aktivlərini artırıb
    ЕБРР нарастил текущий портфель проектов и операционные активы в Азербайджане

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