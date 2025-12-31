Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani oil price edges up slightly

    Energy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 09:41
    Azerbaijani oil price edges up slightly

    The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude on the global market rose by $0.10, or 0.15%, to $65.67 per barrel.

    A source in the oil market told Report that at the close of trading, March futures for Brent crude were priced at $62.51 per barrel.

    At Türkiye"s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $63.66 per barrel.

    In Azerbaijan"s state budget for this year, the oil price is set at $70 per barrel.

    For reference, the minimum price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, while the maximum price was reached in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

    Oil production in Azerbaijan is carried out mainly under the agreement for the development of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) oilfields. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.655% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Котировки азербайджанской нефти слегка повысились

    Latest News

    09:44

    UN Office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    09:41

    Azerbaijani oil price edges up slightly

    Energy
    09:38

    Ambassador of Israel congratulates Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:09

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

    Domestic policy
    09:06
    Photo

    Four injured in overnight Russian shelling of Odesa; homes and cars set ablaze

    Other countries
    09:03

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares post on occasion of holidays

    Foreign policy
    08:55

    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Today marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Domestic policy
    20:58

    Declan Rice likely to miss Arsenal-Aston Villa due to knee injury

    Football
    All News Feed