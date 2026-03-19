Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Georgia boosts importing goods from Azerbaijan by nearly 2%

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 13:59
    Georgia boosts importing goods from Azerbaijan by nearly 2%

    In January–February of 2026, Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan increased by 1.7% year‑on‑year (YoY) to nearly $119.3 million, making up 4.8% of total imports, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    Overall, trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting period exceeded $214.3 million, representing a 0.3% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    In two months, Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total foreign trade turnover was reported at 6.1%.

    During this period, the value of Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 2.7% YoY to approximately $95.1 million, accounting for 9.3% of total exports.

    Meanwhile, Georgia's total foreign trade turnover fell by 6.9% to $3.512 billion in the January–February period. Thus, exports rose by 22.9% to $1.026 billion, while imports declined by 15.4% to $2.486 billion.

    Exports of Azerbaijan Georgia's National Statistics Office foreign trade turnover
    Gürcüstanın Azərbaycandan mal idxalı 2 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Грузия увеличила импорт товаров из Азербайджана почти на 2%

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