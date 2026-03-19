Georgia boosts importing goods from Azerbaijan by nearly 2%

In January–February of 2026, Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan increased by 1.7% year‑on‑year (YoY) to nearly $119.3 million, making up 4.8% of total imports, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Overall, trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting period exceeded $214.3 million, representing a 0.3% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

In two months, Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total foreign trade turnover was reported at 6.1%.

During this period, the value of Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 2.7% YoY to approximately $95.1 million, accounting for 9.3% of total exports.

Meanwhile, Georgia's total foreign trade turnover fell by 6.9% to $3.512 billion in the January–February period. Thus, exports rose by 22.9% to $1.026 billion, while imports declined by 15.4% to $2.486 billion.