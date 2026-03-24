Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude falls nearly 6%

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:11
    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude falls nearly 6%

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $6.85, or 5.57%, to $116.05 per barrel on global markets, a source in the oil market told Report.

    At the close of trading, May futures for Brent crude stood at $110.05 per barrel.

    The price of Azeri Light at Türkiye's Ceyhan port on an FOB basis declined by $7.32, or 6.19%, to $110.97 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel.

    For reference, Azeri Light's lowest recorded price was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest was $149.66 in July 2008.

    In Azerbaijan, oil production is mainly carried out under the agreement to develop the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light oil Brent crude oil market Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti 6 %-ə yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала почти на 6%

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