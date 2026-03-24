The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $6.85, or 5.57%, to $116.05 per barrel on global markets, a source in the oil market told Report.

At the close of trading, May futures for Brent crude stood at $110.05 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light at Türkiye's Ceyhan port on an FOB basis declined by $7.32, or 6.19%, to $110.97 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel.

For reference, Azeri Light's lowest recorded price was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest was $149.66 in July 2008.

In Azerbaijan, oil production is mainly carried out under the agreement to develop the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.