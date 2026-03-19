Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
Domestic policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 16:18
A festive concert was held in the city of Khojaly on the occasion of Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Report informs, citing the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.
Residents who had relocated to the city of Khojaly, as well as to the villages of the district, participated in the holiday event organized in the central park of the city.
Music was performed by local artists at the event. At the holiday celebration organized in accordance with national customs and traditions, semeni (wheat sprouts) was set up and symbols of Novruz were displayed.
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