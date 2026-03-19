Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:18
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    A festive concert was held in the city of Khojaly on the occasion of Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Report informs, citing the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

    Residents who had relocated to the city of Khojaly, as well as to the villages of the district, participated in the holiday event organized in the central park of the city.

    Music was performed by local artists at the event. At the holiday celebration organized in accordance with national customs and traditions, semeni (wheat sprouts) was set up and symbols of Novruz were displayed.

    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Ramadan holiday Novruz holiday Azerbaijan's liberated territories Khojaly
    Photo
    Xocalıda Novruz və Ramazan bayramları qeyd olunub
    Photo
    В Ходжалы отметили праздники Новруз и Рамазан

    Latest News

    16:49

    Ombudsman's Office prepares report on non-Muslim cemeteries in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:48

    Lukashenko eyes visiting US

    Other countries
    16:35

    Merz: EU ready for Middle East settlement with cessation of hostilities

    Other countries
    16:34
    Photo

    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha

    Social security
    16:25

    About 100 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

    Other countries
    16:18
    Photo

    Novruz and Ramadan celebrated in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    16:13

    Azerbaijan extradites wanted Uzbek citizen

    Incident
    16:02

    Doha expresses solidarity with Baku and Middle Eastern countries amid Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:51

    Rutte: NATO allies support US steps to contain Iran's military potential

    Other countries
    All News Feed