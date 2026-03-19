Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:05
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Khojavand city and the Khanabad village in the Khojaly district on Thursday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 46 families, totaling 177 individuals, were resettled in the Khojavand city, while 19 families, comprising 89 individuals, were relocated to Khanabad village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

    The Great Return State Program Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Xocavənd şəhərinə və Xocalının Xanabad kəndinə növbəti köç karvanları yola salınıb
    Photo
    В Ходжавенд и Ходжалы выехали очередные группы бывших вынужденных переселенцев

    Latest News

    09:19

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:14
    Photo

    Inclusive art exhibition 'Beyond the Frame' opens at Stone Chronicle Museum

    Domestic policy
    09:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold meeting in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    09:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    09:01

    Iran executes three over participation in January protests

    Region
    08:59

    32 years pass since terrorist attack in Baku metro

    Incident
    08:56
    Photo

    Representatives of 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, discuss Middle East in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    00:02
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    23:48

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed