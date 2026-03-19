Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Khojavand city and the Khanabad village in the Khojaly district on Thursday, Report informs.

As part of this phase, 46 families, totaling 177 individuals, were resettled in the Khojavand city, while 19 families, comprising 89 individuals, were relocated to Khanabad village.

The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.