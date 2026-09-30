Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 07:38
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 9 families (60 people) were moved to the Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district, 17 families (78 people) to Khojaly city, and 16 families (55 people) to Khojavand city.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 42 more families to liberated territories

    The Great Return State Program resettlement Azerbaijan's liberated territories Karabakh
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