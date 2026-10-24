Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2026)
Finance
- 24 October, 2026
- 09:47
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
113.17
|
-0.78
|
52.32
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
99.47
|
-0.84
|
42.05
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,060.40
|
43.00
|
-280.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,867.98
|
0.00
|
4,804.69
|
S&P 500
|
7,663.43
|
0.00
|
817.93
|
Nasdaq
|
26,008.86
|
0.00
|
2,766.87
|
Nikkei
|
62,907.84
|
0.00
|
12,568.36
|
Dax
|
25,371.75
|
0.00
|
881.34
|
FTSE 100
|
10,725.03
|
0.00
|
793.65
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,811.26
|
0.00
|
-338.24
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,685.65
|
27.62
|
-283.19
|
Bist 100
|
11,220.37
|
0.00
|
-41.15
|
RTS
|
944.25
|
3.56
|
-169.88
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1202
|
-0.0008
|
-0.0543
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3374
|
-0.0015
|
-0.0099
|
JPY/USD
|
156.7700
|
-0.1800
|
0.3200
|
RUB/USD
|
80.3318
|
-1.0739
|
1.5818
|
TRY/USD
|
49.7038
|
-0.0337
|
6.7476
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6781
|
-0.0084
|
-0.3109
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.10.2026)
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