Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 09:47
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    113.17

    -0.78

    52.32

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    99.47

    -0.84

    42.05

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,060.40

    43.00

    -280.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,867.98

    0.00

    4,804.69

    S&P 500

    7,663.43

    0.00

    817.93

    Nasdaq

    26,008.86

    0.00

    2,766.87

    Nikkei

    62,907.84

    0.00

    12,568.36

    Dax

    25,371.75

    0.00

    881.34

    FTSE 100

    10,725.03

    0.00

    793.65

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,811.26

    0.00

    -338.24

    Shanghai Composite

    3,685.65

    27.62

    -283.19

    Bist 100

    11,220.37

    0.00

    -41.15

    RTS

    944.25

    3.56

    -169.88

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1202

    -0.0008

    -0.0543

    USD/GBP

    1.3374

    -0.0015

    -0.0099

    JPY/USD

    156.7700

    -0.1800

    0.3200

    RUB/USD

    80.3318

    -1.0739

    1.5818

    TRY/USD

    49.7038

    -0.0337

    6.7476

    CNY/USD

    6.6781

    -0.0084

    -0.3109
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.10.2026)
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