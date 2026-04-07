Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump warns of decisive night for Iran

    World
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 16:38
    Trump warns of decisive night for Iran

    US President Donald Trump has warned of a decisive night for Iran, suggesting that dramatic developments could unfold in the coming hours.

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

    He added that while he does not want such an outcome, he believes it is a likely scenario. At the same time, Trump noted that a "Complete and Total Regime Change" could bring "smarter, and less radicalized minds" to power, potentially leading to what he described as "revolutionarily wonderful" changes.

    "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," he stressed.

    The US president concluded by saying that "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death" could be nearing an end, while wishing "God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Civilization United States
    Tramp: Bu gecə bütöv bir sivilizasiya məhv olacaq
    Трамп: Сегодня решающая ночь для Ирана

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