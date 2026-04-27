Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 2,500 — health ministry

At least 13 people died and 30 were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country's health ministry said, Report informs.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 2,509, with 7,755 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

The country's interior ministry said earlier that Sunday's Israeli attacks on the southern province of Nabatieh have forced a lot of people to flee their home for the country's northern regions.