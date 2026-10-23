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    Baku to host seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Cultural policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 12:51
    Baku to host seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Baku will host the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on October 27–29 under the theme "Dialogue for a shared future: Building bridges in a fragmented world."

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture told Report that a flash mob was held at Seaside National Park on October 22 to mark the occasion, bringing together more than 1,500 volunteers who will actively help organize the forum.

    The event aimed to demonstrate young people's unity, solidarity and engagement, while promoting intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding and peace and conveying these messages to a wider audience.

    Characterized by high energy and team spirit, the flash mob demonstrated young people's unity around shared values and drew attention to the forum's ideas and goals.

    intercultural dialogue World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    VII Ümumdünya Mədəniyyətlərarası Dialoq Forumu münasibətilə fləşmob keçirilib
    В Баку прошел флешмоб в преддверии Всемирного форума межкультурного диалога
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